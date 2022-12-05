Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2001 6TH AVE STE 3400 SEATTLE, WA 98121

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $248,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(5.72%), SPY(5.08%), and PCAR(4.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Washington CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 54,228-share investment in NYSE:SONY. Previously, the stock had a 2.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $108.86 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Sony Group Corp traded for a price of $80.06 per share and a market cap of $99,034,220,000. The stock has returned -15.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sony Group Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 127,281-share investment in NYSE:BST. Previously, the stock had a 2.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.25 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust traded for a price of $34.62 per share and a market cap of $1,117,044,000. The stock has returned -24.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-book ratio of 0.67 and a price-sales ratio of 6.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 778,676-share investment in NAS:MGI. Previously, the stock had a 2.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.61 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, MoneyGram International Inc traded for a price of $9.81 per share and a market cap of $932,493,000. The stock has returned 17.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MoneyGram International Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 271,856-share investment in NAS:VG. Previously, the stock had a 2.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.47 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Vonage Holdings Corp traded for a price of $18.55 per share and a market cap of $4,821,719,000. The stock has returned 45.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vonage Holdings Corp has a price-book ratio of 8.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 71.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 35,657 shares in NAS:TROW, giving the stock a 2.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $154.55 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, T. Rowe Price Group Inc traded for a price of $114.78 per share and a market cap of $25,256,972,000. The stock has returned -31.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-book ratio of 2.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

