Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Rock Creek Group, LP

Rock Creek Group, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 177 stocks valued at a total of $734,000,000. The top holdings were ITOT(19.59%), CHH(17.51%), and ECH(7.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rock Creek Group, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Rock Creek Group, LP bought 641,379 shares of NYSE:CHH for a total holding of 906,979. The trade had a 12.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.04.

On 05/12/2022, Choice Hotels International Inc traded for a price of $127.9 per share and a market cap of $7,139,535,000. The stock has returned 15.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Choice Hotels International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-book ratio of 26.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.27 and a price-sales ratio of 6.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 1,301,723-share investment in BATS:INDA. Previously, the stock had a 8.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.79 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares MSCI India ETF traded for a price of $40.61 per share and a market cap of $4,966,603,000. The stock has returned 3.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI India ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a price-book ratio of 3.70.

The guru established a new position worth 2,001,889 shares in BATS:ECH, giving the stock a 7.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.15 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares MSCI Chile ETF traded for a price of $25.07 per share and a market cap of $422,431,000. The stock has returned -20.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.27.

Rock Creek Group, LP reduced their investment in ARCA:ITOT by 374,991 shares. The trade had a 5.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.42.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $86.71 per share and a market cap of $38,429,872,000. The stock has returned -6.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a price-book ratio of 3.72.

The guru established a new position worth 815,628 shares in ARCA:EWZ, giving the stock a 4.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.31 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded for a price of $30.67 per share and a market cap of $5,325,846,000. The stock has returned -12.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a price-book ratio of 2.04.

