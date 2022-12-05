Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $513,000,000. The top holdings were SCHX(8.56%), SCHZ(6.27%), and IVV(6.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Towercrest Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Towercrest Capital Management bought 393,703 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 814,972. The trade had a 4.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $46.37 per share and a market cap of $27,662,023,000. The stock has returned -5.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a price-book ratio of 4.06.

Towercrest Capital Management reduced their investment in ARCA:PCY by 225,774 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.51.

On 05/12/2022, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF traded for a price of $19.99 per share and a market cap of $1,858,936,000. The stock has returned -24.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Towercrest Capital Management bought 110,287 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 218,530. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.15.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $39.67 per share and a market cap of $12,991,926,000. The stock has returned -18.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a price-book ratio of 2.15.

During the quarter, Towercrest Capital Management bought 53,033 shares of NAS:EMB for a total holding of 164,824. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.17.

On 05/12/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $89.39 per share and a market cap of $14,892,374,000. The stock has returned -16.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Towercrest Capital Management bought 95,384 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 199,037. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $45.84 per share and a market cap of $19,708,908,000. The stock has returned -6.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

