Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2723 South State St. Ann Arbor, MI 48104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $223,000,000. The top holdings were ORLY(7.71%), ADP(5.54%), and SYK(5.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ITW by 5,298 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.11.

On 05/12/2022, Illinois Tool Works Inc traded for a price of $203.83 per share and a market cap of $64,010,016,000. The stock has returned -12.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illinois Tool Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-book ratio of 17.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SYK by 4,150 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $258.74.

On 05/12/2022, Stryker Corp traded for a price of $226.72 per share and a market cap of $86,760,102,000. The stock has returned -10.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stryker Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-book ratio of 5.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.30 and a price-sales ratio of 5.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ORLY by 985 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $670.23.

On 05/12/2022, O'Reilly Automotive Inc traded for a price of $607.53 per share and a market cap of $40,208,858,000. The stock has returned 8.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 2,200 shares in NAS:AMGN, giving the stock a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $229.71 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $240.64 per share and a market cap of $128,517,829,000. The stock has returned -1.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-book ratio of 140.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.26 and a price-sales ratio of 5.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 852 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $574.18.

On 05/12/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $520 per share and a market cap of $204,024,433,000. The stock has returned 13.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.53 and a price-sales ratio of 5.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.