Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Tamarack Advisers, LP

Tamarack Advisers, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $211,000,000. The top holdings were CI(8.50%), PCRX(7.40%), and LNTH(6.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tamarack Advisers, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Tamarack Advisers, LP bought 67,000 shares of NYSE:CI for a total holding of 75,000. The trade had a 7.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.16.

On 05/12/2022, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $260.2 per share and a market cap of $84,413,733,000. The stock has returned -0.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Tamarack Advisers, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:THC by 125,000 shares. The trade had a 4.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.11.

On 05/12/2022, Tenet Healthcare Corp traded for a price of $69.79 per share and a market cap of $7,622,242,000. The stock has returned 13.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenet Healthcare Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-book ratio of 7.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 20,000-share investment in NYSE:HUM. Previously, the stock had a 3.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $417.95 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Humana Inc traded for a price of $431.73 per share and a market cap of $55,266,506,000. The stock has returned -7.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-book ratio of 3.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Tamarack Advisers, LP bought 85,000 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 155,000. The trade had a 3.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.84.

On 05/12/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $89.19 per share and a market cap of $231,503,151,000. The stock has returned 21.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-book ratio of 5.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.68 and a price-sales ratio of 4.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 90,000-share investment in NAS:BMRN. Previously, the stock had a 3.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.79 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc traded for a price of $75.68 per share and a market cap of $13,843,575,000. The stock has returned 3.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 415.73, a price-book ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 88.19 and a price-sales ratio of 7.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

