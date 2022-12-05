Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE CO

DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE CO recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $1,666,000,000. The top holdings were IWB(26.40%), SPY(23.61%), and VONE(13.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE CO reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 62,892 shares. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $360.93 per share and a market cap of $245,113,006,000. The stock has returned -3.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a price-book ratio of 4.15.

DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE CO reduced their investment in NAS:VONE by 123,737 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.7.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund traded for a price of $178.42 per share and a market cap of $2,515,722,000. The stock has returned -5.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a price-book ratio of 4.02.

DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE CO reduced their investment in BATS:VLUE by 84,064 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.7.

On 05/12/2022, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $96.74 per share and a market cap of $11,676,518,000. The stock has returned -6.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

During the quarter, DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE CO bought 113,127 shares of BATS:USMV for a total holding of 513,412. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.29.

On 05/12/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $70.81 per share and a market cap of $26,440,454,000. The stock has returned -1.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a price-book ratio of 4.55.

During the quarter, DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE CO bought 102,399 shares of ARCA:EPS for a total holding of 549,372. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.28.

On 05/12/2022, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund traded for a price of $42.66 per share and a market cap of $624,970,000. The stock has returned -4.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a price-book ratio of 3.20.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

