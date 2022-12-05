Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of AMUSSEN HUNSAKER ASSOCIATES LLC

AMUSSEN HUNSAKER ASSOCIATES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 102 stocks valued at a total of $438,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(11.91%), BRK.B(11.00%), and AMZN(8.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMUSSEN HUNSAKER ASSOCIATES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AMUSSEN HUNSAKER ASSOCIATES LLC bought 25,050 shares of NAS:NFLX for a total holding of 25,588. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.64.

On 05/12/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $166.37 per share and a market cap of $74,404,643,000. The stock has returned -63.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-book ratio of 4.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, AMUSSEN HUNSAKER ASSOCIATES LLC bought 2,116 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 11,828. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/12/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2107.44 per share and a market cap of $1,075,697,517,000. The stock has returned -31.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-book ratio of 8.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

AMUSSEN HUNSAKER ASSOCIATES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BA by 28,994 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.25.

On 05/12/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $129.39 per share and a market cap of $79,171,621,000. The stock has returned -42.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -92.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, AMUSSEN HUNSAKER ASSOCIATES LLC bought 25,325 shares of NAS:FB for a total holding of 98,899. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/12/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $188.74 per share and a market cap of $511,469,086,000. The stock has returned -35.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-book ratio of 4.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

AMUSSEN HUNSAKER ASSOCIATES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 21,876 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $170.01.

On 05/12/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $176.13 per share and a market cap of $464,489,484,000. The stock has returned 6.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.34 and a price-sales ratio of 4.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

