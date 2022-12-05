Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3700 W SAM HOUSTON PKWY SOUTH SUITE 250 HOUSTON, TX 77042

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1340 stocks valued at a total of $4,461,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(3.93%), MSFT(3.35%), and AMZN(1.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. bought 384,838 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 668,519. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.18.

On 05/12/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $35.57 per share and a market cap of $293,555,515,000. The stock has returned -13.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:KBH by 283,407 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.51.

On 05/12/2022, KB Home traded for a price of $30.88 per share and a market cap of $2,690,462,000. The stock has returned -33.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KB Home has a price-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:HMC by 414,668 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.43.

On 05/12/2022, Honda Motor Co Ltd traded for a price of $24.73 per share and a market cap of $42,328,857,000. The stock has returned -16.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honda Motor Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-book ratio of 0.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:IX by 116,024 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.35.

On 05/12/2022, ORIX Corp traded for a price of $86.83 per share and a market cap of $20,758,448,000. The stock has returned 4.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ORIX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. bought 83,723 shares of NAS:EA for a total holding of 101,833. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.13.

On 05/12/2022, Electronic Arts Inc traded for a price of $120.49 per share and a market cap of $37,678,257,000. The stock has returned -20.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Electronic Arts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.46 and a price-sales ratio of 5.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

