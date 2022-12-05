Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC

BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 134 stocks valued at a total of $200,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(9.26%), BRK.B(5.37%), and MLPA(4.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 4,014 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 30,429. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 05/12/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $311.54 per share and a market cap of $694,670,795,000. The stock has returned 6.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.57 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 14,205 shares in NAS:FTSM, giving the stock a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.61 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.5 per share and a market cap of $4,251,258,000. The stock has returned -0.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

During the quarter, BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 8,336 shares of NAS:FYX for a total holding of 45,932. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.37.

On 05/12/2022, FIRST TR SMALL CAP traded for a price of $79.22 per share and a market cap of $776,356,000. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR SMALL CAP has a price-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

The guru sold out of their 2,966-share investment in NAS:ETSY. Previously, the stock had a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $148.56 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Etsy Inc traded for a price of $77.81 per share and a market cap of $9,964,240,000. The stock has returned -49.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Etsy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-book ratio of 14.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.42 and a price-sales ratio of 4.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 3,564 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $146.5 per share and a market cap of $2,356,089,819,000. The stock has returned 22.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-book ratio of 35.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.72 and a price-sales ratio of 6.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

