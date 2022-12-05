Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of EQUITABLE TRUST CO

EQUITABLE TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 394 stocks valued at a total of $1,522,000,000. The top holdings were INFL(4.14%), IXUS(3.97%), and IAU(3.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EQUITABLE TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

EQUITABLE TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:PSA by 65,701 shares. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $362.59.

On 05/12/2022, Public Storage traded for a price of $312.79 per share and a market cap of $55,976,741,000. The stock has returned 15.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Public Storage has a price-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-book ratio of 10.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.73 and a price-sales ratio of 15.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, EQUITABLE TRUST CO bought 55,362 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 59,462. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.24.

On 05/12/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $325.81 per share and a market cap of $111,711,848,000. The stock has returned -15.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-book ratio of 2.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.18 and a price-sales ratio of 9.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, EQUITABLE TRUST CO bought 317,071 shares of ARCA:GUNR for a total holding of 581,685. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.24.

On 05/12/2022, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index traded for a price of $43.41 per share and a market cap of $7,896,279,000. The stock has returned 9.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index has a price-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a price-book ratio of 2.23.

During the quarter, EQUITABLE TRUST CO bought 150,656 shares of ARCA:ARKK for a total holding of 324,227. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.56.

On 05/12/2022, ARK Innovation ETF traded for a price of $36.93 per share and a market cap of $7,286,289,000. The stock has returned -60.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Innovation ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.43.

During the quarter, EQUITABLE TRUST CO bought 14,761 shares of NYSE:SHOP for a total holding of 33,525. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.89.

On 05/12/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $318.59 per share and a market cap of $39,765,313,000. The stock has returned -68.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 345.84, a price-book ratio of 4.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 245.97 and a price-sales ratio of 9.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

