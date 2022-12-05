Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

985 WEST WASHINGTON STREET MARQUETTE, MI 49855

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $357,000,000. The top holdings were SPYV(16.55%), SPYG(13.80%), and GOVT(9.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 517,597 shares. The trade had a 6.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.19.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.35 per share and a market cap of $8,110,673,000. The stock has returned -3.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 776,405 shares. The trade had a 4.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.53.

On 05/12/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.1 per share and a market cap of $16,720,580,000. The stock has returned -7.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 58,993 shares of ARCA:SLYV for a total holding of 251,427. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.74.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $74.46 per share and a market cap of $3,812,352,000. The stock has returned -10.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

During the quarter, ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 31,948 shares of ARCA:VOE for a total holding of 177,108. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.47.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $137.59 per share and a market cap of $15,679,625,000. The stock has returned -2.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a price-book ratio of 2.35.

The guru established a new position worth 64,839 shares in ARCA:SHM, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.16 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET traded for a price of $46.59 per share and a market cap of $4,861,666,000. The stock has returned -5.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.