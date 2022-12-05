Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.

ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

14th Fl Asahiseimei Daitabashi Bldg Tokyo, M0 168-0063

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 174 stocks valued at a total of $722,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(7.69%), UNH(6.73%), and AAPL(5.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.’s top five trades of the quarter.

ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 2,701 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2715.99.

On 05/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2272.05 per share and a market cap of $1,507,225,994,000. The stock has returned -0.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-book ratio of 5.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.71 and a price-sales ratio of 5.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 18,543 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/12/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $260.55 per share and a market cap of $1,933,405,397,000. The stock has returned 9.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-book ratio of 11.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.16 and a price-sales ratio of 10.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 14,065 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/12/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $188.74 per share and a market cap of $511,469,086,000. The stock has returned -35.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-book ratio of 4.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 14,222 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $146.5 per share and a market cap of $2,356,089,819,000. The stock has returned 22.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-book ratio of 35.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.72 and a price-sales ratio of 6.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. reduced their investment in NYSE:MCK by 9,941 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.69.

On 05/12/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $332.09 per share and a market cap of $50,618,310,000. The stock has returned 64.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

