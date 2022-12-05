Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $191,000,000. The top holdings were TJX(77.07%), IVV(3.63%), and AAPL(2.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were New World Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, New World Advisors LLC bought 304,000 shares of NYSE:TJX for a total holding of 2,229,442. The trade had a 10.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.01.

On 05/12/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $54.99 per share and a market cap of $64,513,181,000. The stock has returned -21.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-book ratio of 10.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 46,588-share investment in ARCA:MUB. Previously, the stock had a 2.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.53 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.46 per share and a market cap of $25,753,332,000. The stock has returned -8.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

New World Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SUB by 41,701 shares. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.73.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.55 per share and a market cap of $7,843,913,000. The stock has returned -3.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 76,406-share investment in ARCA:EEM. Previously, the stock had a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.19 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $39.66 per share and a market cap of $25,913,844,000. The stock has returned -24.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

The guru sold out of their 29,333-share investment in ARCA:IWP. Previously, the stock had a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.49 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $79.18 per share and a market cap of $10,641,792,000. The stock has returned -20.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a price-book ratio of 7.61.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

