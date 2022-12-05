Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 117 stocks valued at a total of $218,000,000. The top holdings were BSCT(5.39%), NEA(4.55%), and BSCQ(4.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 146,936 shares in NYSE:KR, giving the stock a 3.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.57 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, The Kroger Co traded for a price of $54.33 per share and a market cap of $39,055,014,000. The stock has returned 44.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kroger Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-book ratio of 4.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BSJM by 299,870 shares. The trade had a 3.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.87.

On 05/12/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon traded for a price of $22.42 per share and a market cap of $728,650,000. The stock has returned -0.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 65,989 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 129,995. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.89.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $59.51 per share and a market cap of $13,240,975,000. The stock has returned -8.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a price-book ratio of 8.74.

During the quarter, GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 128,454 shares of NAS:BSJN for a total holding of 299,174. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.55.

On 05/12/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon traded for a price of $23.61 per share and a market cap of $705,940,000. The stock has returned -3.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 48,448 shares of BATS:CSM for a total holding of 100,966. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.81.

On 05/12/2022, ProShares Large Cap Core Plus traded for a price of $47.273 per share and a market cap of $455,239,000. The stock has returned 0.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a price-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a price-book ratio of 3.12.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

