Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BELLEVUE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC

BELLEVUE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 537 stocks valued at a total of $163,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(26.56%), AAPL(7.31%), and SBUX(4.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BELLEVUE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BELLEVUE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 16,299 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 138,707. The trade had a 3.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/12/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $260.55 per share and a market cap of $1,933,405,397,000. The stock has returned 9.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-book ratio of 11.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.16 and a price-sales ratio of 10.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 74,417 shares in NAS:RDVY, giving the stock a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.79 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $44.03 per share and a market cap of $8,768,575,000. The stock has returned -7.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

BELLEVUE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABT by 13,159 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.92.

On 05/12/2022, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $105.84 per share and a market cap of $186,196,419,000. The stock has returned -8.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-book ratio of 5.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BELLEVUE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FXO by 37,500 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.95.

On 05/12/2022, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $40.69 per share and a market cap of $1,277,666,000. The stock has returned -7.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

BELLEVUE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:LRGF by 37,010 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.76.

On 05/12/2022, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF traded for a price of $39.62 per share and a market cap of $1,051,911,000. The stock has returned -4.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a price-book ratio of 3.15.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

