Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of FWL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC

FWL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $162,000,000. The top holdings were BG(6.39%), AMLP(6.02%), and GOOG(5.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FWL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 43,348-share investment in NYSE:SPG. Previously, the stock had a 4.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142.65 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Simon Property Group Inc traded for a price of $113.01 per share and a market cap of $37,055,445,000. The stock has returned -1.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Simon Property Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-book ratio of 11.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.88 and a price-sales ratio of 7.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 259,581 shares in NYSE:GOLD, giving the stock a 3.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.51 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $21.23 per share and a market cap of $38,460,012,000. The stock has returned -9.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.66 and a price-sales ratio of 3.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 22,838 shares in NAS:NVDA, giving the stock a 3.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $251.13 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $166.3 per share and a market cap of $484,450,709,000. The stock has returned 23.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-book ratio of 15.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.90 and a price-sales ratio of 15.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 22,642-share investment in NYSE:TWLO. Previously, the stock had a 3.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.37 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Twilio Inc traded for a price of $92.62 per share and a market cap of $16,925,256,000. The stock has returned -66.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.69 and a price-sales ratio of 5.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 60,413 shares in NYSE:CMA, giving the stock a 3.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.47 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Comerica Inc traded for a price of $76 per share and a market cap of $10,193,715,000. The stock has returned 3.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comerica Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

