SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TMX, OBNK, EMCF, TEN

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (: TMX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Rentokil Initial plc. If you are a Terminix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. ( OBNK)’s merger with BT Holdings, Inc. (BTH). Under the terms of the agreement, BTH shareholders will receive an aggregate of 6,828,390 shares of Origin’s common stock in exchange for all outstanding shares of BTH common stock, subject to certain adjustments. If you are an Origin shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Emclaire Financial Corp. ( EMCF)’s sale to Farmers National Banc Corp. Pursuant to the agreement, Emclaire shareholders may elect to receive either $40.00 per share in cash or 2.15 shares of Farmers’ common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers’ shares and 30% for cash. If you are an Emclaire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Tenneco Inc. (: TEN)’s sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $20.00 per share. If you are a Tenneco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

