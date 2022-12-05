Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION

GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7030 South Yale Tulsa, OK 74136

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $612,000,000. The top holdings were BOKF(49.21%), ASPN(17.83%), and ELY(10.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 7,854,167 shares in NYSE:EE, giving the stock a 23.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.17 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Excelerate Energy Inc traded for a price of $24.06 per share and a market cap of $658,117,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Excelerate Energy Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

During the quarter, GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION bought 823,008 shares of NYSE:ELY for a total holding of 2,836,989. The trade had a 3.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.26.

On 05/12/2022, Callaway Golf Co traded for a price of $19.8 per share and a market cap of $4,192,175,000. The stock has returned -41.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Callaway Golf Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 1,428,090 shares in NAS:TBLA, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.18 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Taboola.com Ltd traded for a price of $3.65 per share and a market cap of $885,667,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taboola.com Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 698.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

During the quarter, GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION bought 21,287 shares of NAS:CYBR for a total holding of 25,850. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.43.

On 05/12/2022, CyberArk Software Ltd traded for a price of $107.33 per share and a market cap of $4,269,905,000. The stock has returned -12.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CyberArk Software Ltd has a price-book ratio of 6.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.49 and a price-sales ratio of 8.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 37,742-share investment in NAS:DSGX. Previously, the stock had a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.03 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, The Descartes Systems Group Inc traded for a price of $57.25 per share and a market cap of $4,955,348,000. The stock has returned -3.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-book ratio of 5.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.18 and a price-sales ratio of 12.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.