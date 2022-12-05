Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.

LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 912 stocks valued at a total of $785,000,000. The top holdings were BJ(1.74%), ANF(1.73%), and PAYX(1.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 76,969-share investment in ARCA:SPY. Previously, the stock had a 5.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $444.05 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $392.75 per share and a market cap of $352,799,472,000. The stock has returned -3.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 208,000-share investment in ARCA:XRT. Previously, the stock had a 2.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.49 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR Retail ETF traded for a price of $63.41 per share and a market cap of $510,450,000. The stock has returned -28.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Retail ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

The guru established a new position worth 202,636 shares in NYSE:BJ, giving the stock a 1.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.8 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc traded for a price of $61 per share and a market cap of $8,371,758,000. The stock has returned 31.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-book ratio of 12.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 424,507 shares in NYSE:ANF, giving the stock a 1.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.75 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Abercrombie & Fitch Co traded for a price of $31.22 per share and a market cap of $1,585,876,000. The stock has returned -21.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. bought 35,979 shares of NAS:LULU for a total holding of 36,864. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $325.26.

On 05/12/2022, Lululemon Athletica Inc traded for a price of $291.3 per share and a market cap of $37,426,517,000. The stock has returned -9.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lululemon Athletica Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-book ratio of 13.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.17 and a price-sales ratio of 6.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

