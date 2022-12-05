Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 127 stocks valued at a total of $126,000,000. The top holdings were VTV(7.71%), VUG(5.29%), and AAPL(4.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lokken Investment Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 63,219 shares. The trade had a 3.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.14.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.14 per share and a market cap of $36,747,882,000. The stock has returned -4.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 89,626 shares in ARCA:TOTL, giving the stock a 3.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.73 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF traded for a price of $43.05 per share and a market cap of $2,356,988,000. The stock has returned -8.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 108,492 shares in ARCA:RAAX, giving the stock a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.99 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF traded for a price of $26.05 per share and a market cap of $111,364,000. The stock has returned 8.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.29.

The guru sold out of their 37,822-share investment in NAS:BND. Previously, the stock had a 2.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.21 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $76.07 per share and a market cap of $80,750,056,000. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought 81,535 shares of NAS:ANGL for a total holding of 139,588. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.78.

On 05/12/2022, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $28.02 per share and a market cap of $3,603,372,000. The stock has returned -9.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 59.69 and a price-book ratio of 7.04.

