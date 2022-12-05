Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Wiser Wealth Management, Inc

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $217,000,000. The top holdings were IVV(23.77%), BSV(12.71%), and VEA(8.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wiser Wealth Management, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 7,302 shares in NAS:BND, giving the stock a 2.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.21 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $76.07 per share and a market cap of $80,750,056,000. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc bought 10,940 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 113,633. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $394.39 per share and a market cap of $278,636,535,000. The stock has returned -3.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a price-book ratio of 4.16.

During the quarter, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc bought 23,444 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 353,778. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.14.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.14 per share and a market cap of $36,747,882,000. The stock has returned -4.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc bought 34,595 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 400,214. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.52 per share and a market cap of $95,236,411,000. The stock has returned -15.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc bought 14,140 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 126,571. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.76.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $94 per share and a market cap of $62,307,900,000. The stock has returned -12.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.90.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

