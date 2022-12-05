Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $106,000,000. The top holdings were QQQ(17.09%), VOO(14.16%), and MGK(8.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fortune 45 LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Fortune 45 LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 9,231 shares. The trade had a 3.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 05/12/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $291.84 per share and a market cap of $159,899,136,000. The stock has returned -7.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a price-book ratio of 7.56.

During the quarter, Fortune 45 LLC bought 6,535 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 36,210. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $360.93 per share and a market cap of $245,113,006,000. The stock has returned -3.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a price-book ratio of 4.23.

The guru established a new position worth 56,184 shares in ARCA:IAU, giving the stock a 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.73 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $35.2 per share and a market cap of $31,074,560,000. The stock has returned -0.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.34.

The guru established a new position worth 85,841 shares in ARCA:GSG, giving the stock a 1.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.58 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust traded for a price of $23.58 per share and a market cap of $2,129,275,000. The stock has returned 50.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Fortune 45 LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MGK by 7,701 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $231.4.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $188.03 per share and a market cap of $10,461,837,000. The stock has returned -9.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a price-book ratio of 10.53.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

