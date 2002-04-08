Gold'n Futures Is Attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference May 17 & 18, With Booth #702

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), ( GFTRF) (the "Company” or “Gold’n Futures”) is pleased to announce it will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (“VRIC”) occurring on May 17 & 18, 2022. The VRIC is being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West which is located at 1055 Canada Place in Vancouver.



Our team will be present at Booth #702. We invite everyone to come by and learn about our exciting projects, our successes to date and our plans for going forward. In particular, we look forward to updating attendees on developments respecting our flagship project – the Hercules Gold Property. The Hercules is renowned for its high-grade resources and the lateral continuity of its mineralization. In addition, the Hercules presents a significant blue-sky potential with more than 90% of the property having little if any modern exploration.

Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) ( GFTRF) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on advancing its Hercules Gold Project. The Hercules property is located 200 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., in the townships of Elmhirst and Rickaby, within the Thunder Bay North Mining District. The Hercules is in the heart of the Beardmore – Geraldton gold mining camp, the 4th largest gold camp in Canada and is 40 km west of the developing Hardrock-Greenstone gold mine. The Hercules lies within an Archean greenstone belt that extends from the Longlac area in the east to Lake Nipigon in the west, a distance of about 130 kilometres and comprises 475 contiguous claim cells (10,052 ha). From the historical work completed on the Hercules Gold Project, the Company has built an extensive database including reconnaissance grab samples; channel samples; a variety of geophysical surveys; and a drill hole database that includes historical drilling totalling in the order of 537 holes with more than 107,000 m of drill core. The Hercules gold zones offer top tier targets for the expansion of its historical resources and Gold’n Futures has a multifaceted approach to drive the successful development of the Hercules.

