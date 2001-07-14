Cazoo Launches in Spain

Cazoo (NYSE: CZOO), Europe’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple and seamless as ordering any other product online, today announced that it has now launched its service in Spain, delivering better selection, value, transparency, convenience and peace of mind to Spanish consumers when buying their next car.

Cazoo owns and reconditions its cars to the highest standard before offering them for delivery in just a few days and has hundreds of cars available in Spain (www.cazoo.com%2Fes). With customers able to purchase a car entirely online and have it delivered directly to their door, Cazoo has been referred to as the ‘Amazon of the used car market’.

Cazoo customers can review high quality, 360-degree images from the comfort of their home as well as the details of the car’s features and history, try it out at home for up to 7 days to make sure they love it, or Cazoo will collect it for free. Every Cazoo car in Spain comes with a full 7-day money back guarantee as well as a 12-month warranty.

Cazoo was founded in 2018 by renowned British entrepreneur Alex Chesterman and has already sold over 65,000 cars in the UK since its launch just over two years ago as consumers have embraced the selection, value, transparency and convenience of buying and selling used cars fully online. Cazoo launched in France and Germany in December last year and has plans to launch in Italy later this year.

Cazoo has been one of the fastest growing businesses in Europe over the past few years, pioneering the shift to online car buying. It plans to continue to invest to further build out its brand and infrastructure as it looks to continue to transform the car buying and selling experience across the UK and in key markets across mainland Europe.

Alex Chesterman, Founder & CEO of Cazoo said: “We are very excited to launch in Spain, following our recent launches in both France and Germany at the end of last year. We have reimagined car buying to make it simple and convenient whilst to give consumers total peace of mind when buying their next car. With Cazoo, you can purchase a used car entirely online, have it delivered to your door in a few days and have up to a week to make sure you love it. We have a great team in Spain and look forward to delivering the best car buying experience to consumers across the Spanish market.”

Our mission is to transform the car buying and selling experience across the UK & Europe by providing better selection, value, transparency, convenience and peace of mind. Our aim is to make buying or selling a car no different to ordering any other product online, where consumers can simply and seamlessly buy, sell, finance or subscribe to a car entirely online for delivery or collection in as little as 72 hours. Cazoo was founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur Alex Chesterman OBE, is backed by some of the leading technology investors globally and is publicly traded (NYSE: CZOO)

