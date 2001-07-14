New Two-Year Deucravacitinib Data Reinforce Durable Efficacy and Consistent Safety Profile in Treatment of Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Bristol+Myers+Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced two-year results from the POETYK PSO long-term extension (LTE) trial demonstrating durable efficacy and a consistent safety profile with deucravacitinib treatment in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Clinical efficacy was maintained through up to two years of deucravacitinib treatment, with response rates at Week 60 in the LTE of 77.7% and 58.7% for Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 and static Physicians Global Assessment (sPGA) 0/1 (clear/almost clear skin), respectively.

These data (Presentation #133) are being presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Spring Symposium, taking place May 12-14, 2022.

“Plaque psoriasis is a chronic, systemic immune-mediated disease associated with multiple serious comorbidities, and there remains a strong unmet need for new treatments, particularly oral medicines, as many patients are undertreated or are dissatisfied with current options,” said Professor Richard B. Warren, Consultant Dermatologist, Salford Royal Hospital, part of Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust and Professor at The University of Manchester. “Long-term research showing durable efficacy, in addition to a well understood safety profile, is critical for clinicians and patients making treatment decisions, and these new two-year data underscore the potential of deucravacitinib to be an important new oral treatment option for people living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who require systemic therapy.”

The overall safety profile of deucravacitinib observed through two years spans 2,482 patient years of treatment and was consistent with that observed in the previously+presented pivotal Phase 3 POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 trials. Adverse events (AEs) continued to be predominantly of mild or moderate severity, with the most common AEs continuing to be nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection and headache. Serious AEs and AEs leading to discontinuation remained low for up to two years, and no emerging safety signals were observed. With additional follow-up in the LTE trial, which coincided with the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increased number of reported COVID-19 infections compared to the POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 trials; however, deucravacitinib treatment did not increase the risk or severity of COVID-19 infection. Overall incidence rates of COVID-19 infection and COVID-19-related hospitalization and death in the LTE trial were consistent with background epidemiologic rates. Through two years, no new trends or clinically meaningful changes from baseline in laboratory values, including hematology, chemistry and lipid parameters, were observed.

“At Bristol Myers Squibb, our pioneering research is leading to the potential for novel, well-tolerated treatment options for individuals impacted by serious immune-mediated diseases like psoriasis. These long-term follow up results add to the growing body of evidence for deucravacitinib, a first-in-class, oral, selective allosteric TYK2 inhibitor with a unique mechanism of action, reinforcing its potential to offer patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis an oral treatment option that addresses current gaps in care,” said Jonathan+Sadeh, MD, MSc, senior vice president of Immunology and Fibrosis Development, Bristol Myers Squibb.

About Deucravacitinib

Deucravacitinib (pronounced doo-krav-a-sih-ti-nib) is an oral, selective allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor with a unique mechanism of action, representing a new class of small molecules. It is the first and only selective TYK2 inhibitor in clinical studies across multiple immune-mediated diseases. Bristol Myers Squibb scientists designed deucravacitinib to selectively target TYK2, thereby inhibiting signaling of interleukin (IL)-23, IL-12 and Type 1 interferons (IFN), key cytokines involved in the pathogenesis of multiple immune-mediated diseases. Deucravacitinib achieves a high degree of selectivity by binding to the regulatory domain of TYK2, resulting in allosteric inhibition of TYK2 and its downstream functions. Deucravacitinib selectively inhibits TYK2 at physiologically relevant concentrations. At therapeutic doses, deucravacitinib does not inhibit JAK1, JAK2 or JAK3.

Deucravacitinib is being evaluated in global clinical trials in multiple immune-mediated diseases, including psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, lupus and inflammatory bowel diseases. Deucravacitinib is under regulatory review with global health authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medical Association (EMA) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, pustular psoriasis and erythrodermic psoriasis.

About the POETYK PSO Clinical Trial Program

PrOgram to Evaluate the efficacy and safety of deucravacitinib, a selective TYK2 inhibitor (POETYK) PSO-1 (NCT03624127) and POETYK PSO-2 (NCT03611751) were global Phase 3 studies designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of deucravacitinib compared to placebo and Otezla® (apremilast) in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Both POETYK PSO-1, which enrolled 666 patients, and POETYK PSO-2, which enrolled 1,020 patients, were multi-center, randomized, double-blind trials that evaluated deucravacitinib (6 mg once daily) compared with placebo and Otezla (30 mg twice daily). POETYK PSO-2 included a randomized withdrawal and retreatment period after Week 24.

The co-primary endpoints of both POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 were the percentage of patients who achieved Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response and those who achieved static Physician's Global Assessment (sPGA) score of 0 or 1 (clear/almost clear) at Week 16 versus placebo. Key secondary endpoints of the trials included the percentage of patients who achieved PASI 75 and sPGA 0/1 compared to Otezla at Week 16 and other measures evaluating deucravacitinib versus placebo and Otezla.

Following the 52-week POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 trials, patients could enroll in the ongoing POETYK PSO-LTE trial (NCT04036435) and receive open-label deucravacitinib 6 mg once daily. 1,221 patients enrolled in the long-term extension trial and received at least 1 dose of deucravacitinib. Efficacy was analyzed utilizing treatment failure rules (TFR) method of imputation, along with sensitivity analyses using modified non-responder imputation and as-observed analysis, which have been used in similar analyses with other agents. In addition to POETYK PSO-1, POETYK PSO-2 and POETYK PSO-LTE, Bristol Myers Squibb is also evaluating deucravacitinib in two other Phase 3 studies in psoriasis: POETYK PSO-3 (NCT04167462) and POETYK PSO-4 (NCT03924427).

About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a widely prevalent, chronic, systemic immune-mediated disease that substantially impairs patients’ physical health, quality of life and work productivity. Psoriasis is a serious global problem, with at least 100 million people worldwide impacted by some form of the disease, including around 14 million people in Europe and approximately 7.5 million people in the United States. Nearly one-quarter of people with psoriasis have cases that are considered moderate to severe. Up to 90 percent of patients with psoriasis have psoriasis vulgaris, or plaque psoriasis, which is characterized by distinct round or oval plaques typically covered by silvery-white scales. Despite the availability of effective systemic therapy, many patients with moderate to severe psoriasis remain undertreated or even untreated and are dissatisfied with current treatments. People with psoriasis report an impact on their emotional well-being, straining both personal and professional relationships and causing a reduced quality of life. Psoriasis is associated with multiple comorbidities that may impact patients’ well-being, including psoriatic arthritis, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, obesity, diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease and depression.

