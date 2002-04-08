OTC Markets Group Welcomes European Metals Holdings Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced European Metals Holdings Ltd. (ASX: EMH; LSE: EMH; OTCQX: EMHXY; EMHLF; ERPNF), which is developing the largest hard rock lithium deposit in Europe, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. European Metals Holdings Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



European Metals Holdings Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols “EMHLF”; “EMHXY”; and “ERPNF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Commenting on the commencement of trading, European Metals Holdings Executive Chairman Keith Coughlan said: “I am very pleased to see European Metals join the OTCQX, which will significantly enhance the Company’s exposure to North American investors. Trading on OTCQX comes at a pivotal time for investors seeking to leverage the transition away from fossil fuels, with the European Union offering significant funding to accelerate change and adoption rates of electric vehicles in the region continuing to climb.

“European Metals is well positioned for the rising demand in battery materials, developing the Cinovec project, the largest hard rock lithium project in the Europe, which is centrally located on the Cech Republic’s border with Germany. The project boasts excellent ESG credentials which will enable the production of battery grade lithium hydroxide and carbonate with potentially one of the lowest CO 2 emissions, globally.”

European Metals Holdings Ltd. has retained MCAP LLCto act as the Company’s OTCQX advisor. MCAP is a US broker-dealer that provides institutional securities services and electronic market making. MCAP acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About European Metals Holdings Ltd.

European Metals is a battery materials development company with a clear aim to create a sustainable European lithium supply chain with low carbon footprint.

The Company’s flagship asset is its Cinovec project located in the Czech Republic. The project has a 7.39Mt LCE lithium resource which will be located 9 km from a lithium hydroxide/carbonate plant which in turn will supply battery metals to battery and auto-makers throughout the EU.

The Cinovec project is a potential low operating cost producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide or battery grade lithium carbonate with an indicated a post tax NPV of USD1.938B and a post-tax IRR of 36.3% (refer to the EMH’s ASX release dated 19 January 2022 - PFS Update delivers outstanding results).

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

