Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call May 26 to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 12, 2022

ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. CDT to discuss its fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results. The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies' website at investors.delltechnologies.com; an archived version will be available at the same location.

Dell_Technologies_Logo.jpg

The company will issue the results via a press release with accompanying financial statements before the conference call broadcast. At that time the release, edited prepared remarks and presentation containing additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com.

Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (

NYSE:DELL, Financial) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2022 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC, Dell EMC and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=NE55143&sd=2022-05-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-to-hold-conference-call-may-26-to-discuss-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-301545895.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE55143&Transmission_Id=202205120800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE55143&DateId=20220512
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus