Chipotle Celebrates The Stanley Cup® Playoffs With Hockey Jersey BOGO In The U.S. And Canada

PR Newswire

Hockey fans can score a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) deal on May 16 at participating restaurants

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today a "Wear Your Hockey Jersey" program that will offer a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) deal on entrees to in-restaurant diners wearing a hockey jersey on Monday, May 16 after 3pm local time. The brand is teaming up with super fans and U.S. Hockey Women's National Team members Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield as well as rising NHL stars Trevor Zegras and Jack Hughes to promote the offer.

"The Stanley Cup may be the hardest trophy to win in sports, but we're making it easier than ever for hockey fans to access real food from Chipotle," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to see our restaurants filled with our fans' favorite jerseys next week as this thrilling edition of the NHL Playoffs continues."

In November of 2021, Chipotle announced its multi-year North American partnership to become the official Mexican-themed quick service and Mexican-themed fast-casual restaurant of the NHL. Chipotle's partnership with the NHL is the brand's largest sports sponsorship to date and the first time Chipotle has been an official sponsor of a major professional sports league. The Chipotle logo will be featured in a corner in-ice brand position for every game during the Stanley Cup® Playoffs throughout the partnership.

Chipotle also recently renewed its long-standing partnership with USA Hockey through 2023. Since 2018, Chipotle has been the title sponsor of the Chipotle USA Hockey Youth National Championships and supported men's and women's U.S. National Teams, including the National Junior Team who feature the Chipotle logo on their uniforms and helmets in international competition.

The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) promotion is limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability. Each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and may be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer. Valid only on May 16, 2022. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. and Canada Chipotle locations; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,000 restaurants as of March 31, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotle-celebrates-the-stanley-cup-playoffs-with-hockey-jersey-bogo-in-the-us-and-canada-301545876.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.