Zoomd Technologies Announces Multiple New Promotions

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announced today promotions of various personnel. The new appointments are to ensure Zoomd's continuation of its strong growth that was achieved in recent quarters.

"We are pleased to announce new promotions of members from our team" said Ofer Eitan, Co-founder and Zoomd CEO. "Our people are our most important asset of the company, and these new appointments are important step in continuing the success of what we achieved over the years. We are fortunate to have built a strong team at Zoomd and look forward seeing them utilize their potential and take part with advancing the Company to the next level."

Omri Argaman is a Co-founder and has served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Omri will be appointed as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). The position includes the management of all marketing actions as well as the growth of the company. Omri has been managing Zoomd's expansion into new geographies such as Latin America in the last year.

Yair Yaskerovitch is being promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO), directing Zoomd's operations and customer management activities. Yair has vast experience in the vertical, been with the Company since 2010, acting diverse rolls and activities, was recently the VP of media.

Ayelet Kaplanwill be promoted to Director of User Acquisition. Ayelet has been with Zoomd for seven years most recently serving as a performance team leader.

Daniel Avshalomwill be promoted to Director of Media. Daniel has been with Zoomd for seven years most recently serving as head of Ad operations.

David Itzkowitzwill be promoted to Director of Performance. David has been with Zoomd for seven years most recently serving as head of performance.

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited the continuation of the Company's growth and the ability of the mentioned individuals to facilitate such continued growth. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates, expectations and projections that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, technological, legal, privacy matters, political and social uncertainties (including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current war in Ukraine), the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on Zoomd's business and general economic and business conditions and markets. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

