Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy to Celebrate 2022 Graduates

Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy (LAVCA), an online public charter school, will celebrate the Class of 2022 during in-person and virtual commencement ceremonies on Monday, May 16th and Thursday, May 19th.

This year’s commencement will celebrate the achievements of 145 students.

Collectively, the Class of 2022 reports it has been accepted to technical schools, colleges and universities across the country, including: Louisiana State University and Southeastern Louisiana University.

“Even though LAVCA students attend classes online, having special in-person moments like graduation provide an opportunity to celebrate our wonderful school community,” said LAVCA Head of School Danielle Scott-Johnson. “The teachers, staff, and I are confident that each and every graduating student has the tools they need to succeed in college, the workforce, and beyond.”

Students choose online classes at LAVCA for a number of reasons—some are looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others are looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting. LAVCA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art and music as well as a host of electives. Live virtual classes are taught by state-licensed teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy 2022 Graduation Ceremony WHEN: Monday, May 16, 2022 | 11:00 AM CDT (in-person graduation)

Southern University and A&M College

801 Harding Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 WHERE: Sign up to watch the Thursday, May 19th virtual graduation here.

About Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy

Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy (LAVCA) is a full-time online public school program that serves students in grades K through 12. LAVCA is available tuition-free to Louisiana students through a partnership between Stride, Inc., the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs, and Community School for Apprenticeship Learning Inc. (CSAL). Founded in 1997, CSAL is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to provide students with real-world experiences by giving them access to alternative forms of instruction. For more information about LAVCA, visit lavca.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005157/en/