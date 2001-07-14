GrowGeneration to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GrowGeneration+Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wolfe Research May Consumer Conference: Darren Lampert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the virtual “Cannabis Equipment / Services Panel” discussion on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time.

BMO Global Farm to Market Conference: Darren Lampert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an in-person fireside chat on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Lampert will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors by contacting your BMO representative.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 63 stores, which include 23 locations in California, 8 locations in Colorado, 7 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 6 locations in Oklahoma, 4 locations in Oregon, 3 locations in Washington, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Rhode Island, 1 location in Florida, 1 location in Massachusetts and 1 location in New Mexico. GrowGeneration also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com. GrowGeneration carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

