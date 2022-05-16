Cortexyme to Participate at 4th International Conference on Porphyromonas gingivalis and Related Species in Oral and Systemic Diseases

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering therapeutic approaches to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with degenerative diseases, announced that the company will participate at The+4%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+International+Conference+on%3Ci%3E+Porphyromonas+gingivalis%3C%2Fi%3E+and+Related+Species+in+Oral+and+Systemic+Diseases (PgLouisville2022) taking place May 15-17, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. Cortexyme’s clinical advisory board member Mark Ryder, D.M.D., will provide an overview of GAIN Trial results and biomarker data examining the role of P. gingivalis in oral and systemic diseases.

PgLouisville2022 Abstract Details

Title: A Role for P. gingivalis in Alzheimer’s Disease: Evidence from the GAIN Study

Presenter: Mark Ryder, D.M.D. Dr. Ryder is a Professor of Periodontology and former Chair of Periodontology and Director of the Postgraduate program in Periodontology at the University of California, San Francisco where he has been a faculty member for the past 43 years. He received his dental and specialty training from the Harvard School of Dental Medicine. He is the author of more than 200 articles, abstracts, and book chapters and has lectured extensively on a variety of research and educational topics. He serves as an Associate Editor of the Journal of Periodontal Research and is on the Editorial Board of several dental research journals. He has also served as a chair and/or reviewer on several NIH study sections and other national and international peer review grant organizations, in addition to serving as a consultant for several national and international accreditation programs for dental education. His current research interests include connections between periodontal diseases and Alzheimer’s Disease, the links between oral and systemic health in HIV patients, and basic research and clinical trials on novel periodontal therapies.

Authors: Mark Ryder1, Michael Detke2, Marwan Sabbagh3, Joanna Bolger2, Dave Hennings2, Vladimir Skljarevski2, Shirin Kapur2, Debasish Raha2, Florian Ermini2, Mai Nguyen2, Ursula Haditsch2, Kim Perry4, Kelly Ritch5, Suzanne Hendrix6, Sam Dickson6, Hatice Hasturk7, Sarah Horine2, Craig Mallinckrodt2, Leslie J. Holsinger2, Casey Lynch2, and Stephen Dominy2

Access: Cortexyme’s PgLouisville2022 presentation will be accessible on the Science+section of the company’s website at www.cortexyme.com on May 16, 2022.

1UCSF, San Francisco; 2Cortexyme, South San Francisco; 3Barrow Neurological Institute, Dignity Health/St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center; 4Innovative Analytics; 5Datafy Clinical R & D; 6Pentara Corporation; 7Forsyth Institute, Boston, MA

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches designed to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with degenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, periodontitis, and oral potentially malignant disorders, among others. Cortexyme’s innovative approach targets a specific, infectious pathogen called P. gingivalis found in the brain of Alzheimer’s patients and other organs and tied to neurodegeneration and inflammation in humans and animal models. Evidence of a causative role for P. gingivalis infection in the pathology of Alzheimer’s disease and the mechanism of its novel therapeutic has been independently replicated and confirmed by multiple laboratories, as well as published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. To learn more about Cortexyme, visit www.cortexyme.com or follow @Cortexyme on Twitter.

