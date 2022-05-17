OneSpan Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Following May 17, 2022 Investor Day

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), a global leader in identity verification and e-signatures, today announced that management will participate in several investor conferences during the second quarter of 2022, following the Company’s May 17, 2022 Investor Day:

17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference. Matt Moynahan, CEO, and Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations, will host one-on-one virtual meetings on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference. Matt Moynahan, CEO, and Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations, will host one-on-one virtual meetings on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Matt Moynahan, CEO, will host one-on-one meetings on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in New York City.

Jefferies Software Conference. Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in San Francisco.

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference. Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Boston.

Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference. Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

OneSpan’s Investor Day will be held on May 17, 2022 in New York City. Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and will conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. Members of OneSpan’s senior management team will provide updates on the company’s strategic transformation, growth strategy and business outlook. Please note that in-person attendance is by invitation only and advanced registration is required.

OneSpan will webcast the event simultaneously on the Company’s IR website at investors.onespan.com. A replay, as well as a copy of the slide presentations, will be available following the event.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they execute. OneSpan’s security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than half of the top 100 global banks and thousands of financial institutions around the world. Whether automating agreements with identity verification and e-signatures, reducing fraud using advanced analytics, or transparently securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps lower costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.

Copyright© 2022 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005320/en/