Absolute Software Listed as A Representative Vendor in The 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access

Absolute+Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner "Market+Guide+for+Zero+Trust+Network+Access” (ZTNA) report.

Absolute was named in the category for its ZTNA product (formerly NetMotion)1. According to Gartner, “An increased focus by end-user organizations on zero trust strategies — and a desire to provide a more secure, flexible hybrid workforce connectivity — is driving increased interest in the ZTNA market.” Gartner noted a 60% YoY growth rate for the ZTNA category, proving a rapid pace of market growth.

"Escalating cyber events continue to demonstrate why enterprises need to be vigilant about their endpoint security posture and ensure that all critical security controls are working effectively; the value of self-healing endpoint security has never been clearer, or more relevant,” said Christy Wyatt, President and CEO of Absolute Software. "We believe being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor reinforces our long-term vision and dedication to our customers."

Absolute Secure Access (formerly NetMotion) is the only platform to offer both ZTNA and Virtual Private Network (VPN) solutions, enabling organizations to leverage the same secure tunnel to gradually adopt ZTNA while also retaining an enterprise VPN to be used when needed.

The ZTNA market is described by Gartner as having “evolved from primarily being a VPN replacement to a key component of a standardized architecture for (remote and small branch) user to application zero trust networking. ZTNA has yet to gain major traction in the large branch or campus environments due to high per-user cost and existing investment in appliance- based solutions. Gartner views ZTNA technology as an important organizational step toward increasing the maturity of your zero trust program. When combined with SWG and CASB offerings, ZTNA forms one of the key technological underpinnings of the emerging SSE market.”

About Absolute Software

Absolute+Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) is a leading provider of self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, delivering truly resilient zero trust for today’s distributed workforces. Absolute is the only endpoint platform embedded in more than half a billion devices, offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections - helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by nearly 16,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader in Zero Trust Networking and Endpoint Management in the Winter of 2022.

