AmerisourceBergen Provides Update on Capital Deployment

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) today announced that it is resuming share repurchases with excess free cash flow in accordance with the company’s disciplined approach to capital allocation.

The company remains fully committed to maintaining its investment grade credit ratings, which involves paying down $2 billion in debt within two years of the June 2021 acquisition of Alliance Healthcare. As noted during its most recent earnings call, the company is on track to achieve this debt paydown by March 2023, ahead of the two-year commitment.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The preceding descriptions of the Company’s approach to capital allocation constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in those statements. It is not possible to identify all such risks and uncertainties. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are first made. Except to the extent required by law, AmerisourceBergen undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements. Investors should read the important risk factors described in AmerisourceBergen’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

