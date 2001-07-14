IAA Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces that it has been certified+by+Great+Place+to+Work® for the fourth consecutive year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at IAA. This year, 77% of employees said IAA is a great place to work – 20% higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that IAA is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“I’m very proud that IAA has been recognized by GPTW as a ‘People First’ culture for the fourth year running,” said John Kett, Chief Executive Officer and President of IAA. “Certification reinforces our dedication to organizational clarity and our focus on creating a positive working environment and culture. It is an honor to work alongside such a strong, diverse and devoted team each and every day.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

For more information about Great Place to Work, visit www.greatplacetowork.com.

For more information about working at IAA, visit www.iaai.com%2Fcareers.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,500 employees and more than 210 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information on IAA in the U.S. visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements made in this release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by words such as "should," "may," "will," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including under Item 1A “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports we file with the SEC, including subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Other risks and uncertainties that are not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also affect our business and operating results. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date on which they are made and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

