Veracyte Announces that Data for Its Genomic and Immuno-Oncology Offerings Will Be Highlighted at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that six abstracts demonstrating the ability of its genomic and immuno-oncology diagnostic tests and technology to improve outcomes for cancer patients will be shared at the upcoming 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The meeting will take place in person and virtually from June 3-7, in Chicago.

“The findings being presented at the ASCO annual meeting expand the performance and utility data for our clinical tests, while demonstrating the role our novel immuno-oncology offerings may play in advancing new frontiers in personalized medicine,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “We are especially excited to present new data focused on determining which patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer may benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitors – an important clinical need that is not being met with current biomarker testing.”

The following abstracts will be shared as part of the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting:

Title: Efficacy of anti-PD1/PD-L1 immunotherapy in non–small cell lung cancer is dependent upon Immunoscore IC CD8 and PD-L1 status. Presenter: Jérôme Galon, Ph.D., Veracyte, INSERM, France Date/Time: June 6, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. CDT Abstract #: 2509 Format: Oral Presentation (Arie Crown Theater) Session: Clinical Science Symposium Looking Everywhere for Determinants of Benefit From Immunotherapy Title: International validation of the Immunoscore-biopsy (ISB) to guide selection and monitoring of patients treated with watch-and-wait (WW) strategy for rectal cancer. Presenter: Franck Pages, M.D., Ph.D., Université Paris Descartes, INSERM, France Date/Time: June 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CDT Abstract #: 3517 (Poster #311) Format: Poster Discussion Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal Title: Association of pretreatment (preTx) tumor characteristics and clinical outcomes following second-line (2L) axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) versus standard of care (SOC) in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). Presenter: Frederick L. Locke, M.D., Moffitt Cancer Center Date/Time: June 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CDT Abstract #: 7565 (Poster #218) Format: Poster Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Title: Interim analysis of the phase II AVETUXIRI trial: Avelumab combined with cetuximab and irinotecan for treatment of refractory microsatellite stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). Presenter: Nicolas Huyghe, M.S., Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc, Université Catholique de Louvain, Belgium Date/Time: June 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CDT Abstract #: 3595 (Poster #389) Format: Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal Title: Treatment patterns and outcomes in prostate cancer patients tested with Decipher in SEER. First Author: Nicholas G. Zaorsky, M.D., M.S., University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center Abstract #: e17006 Format: Publication Only Title: Molecular profiling of dedicated lung cancer biopsy tissue sample collected at time of diagnostic bronchoscopy. First Author: Christina Bellinger, M.D., Wake Forest University School of Medicine Abstract #: e20587 Format: Publication Only

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company that improves patient care by answering important clinical questions to inform diagnosis and treatment decisions. Our growing menu of advanced diagnostic tests help patients avoid risky, costly procedures and interventions, and reduce time to appropriate treatment. Our tests address eight of the 10 most prevalent cancers by incidence in the United States. In addition to making our tests available in the United States through our central laboratories, our exclusive license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument positions us to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our statements related to our plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) or intentions with respect to our clinical tests and immuno-oncology offerings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," “suggest,” "may," "will" “prospective” and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. An example of a forward-looking statement includes, among others, that the Envisia Genomic Classifier is designed to help physicians more accurately, quickly and confidently diagnose IPF. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022, and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. A copy of these documents can be found at the Investors section of our website at www.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Veracyte specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Veracyte, the Veracyte logo, HalioDx, Decipher, Decipher GRID, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, Prosigna, Lymphmark, Immunoscore, TMExplore, Brightplex, Immunosign, “Know by Design” and “More about You” are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and selected countries. nCounter is the registered trademark of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. and selected countries and used by Veracyte under license.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005368/en/