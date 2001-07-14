Revitalist's Strategic Initiatives Continue to Exceed Expectations for Execution Giving Company Record High Revenues Since Opening in 2018.

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO), one of the largest publicly listed US based ketamine clinic operations, is pleased to report updates on strategic initiatives accomplished in April including becoming a founding partner with the American Association of Psychedelics.

Revenue — April 2022 sales of approximately $480,000 CAD represented a 319% increase from the same month in 2021 and a 15% increase compared to March 2022.

Insurance — Over 80 medical and mental health providers directly associated with Revitalist have now been accepted and considered to be “in-network” with top commercial insurance payers including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, Humana, Optum, United Healthcare, and federal insurers including Veterans Affairs Community Care Network and Medicare. “In network” verifies the providers have met the insurers quality standards giving greater financial security to consumers and payers.

Research — Revitalist receives acceptance to present at the American Psychiatric Nursing Association’s National Conference discussing its findings on Case Report: Adult with Bipolar Disorder and Autism treated with Ketamine. To request a copy of this report, please email us at [email protected]

Education — Revitalist becomes founding partner with the American Association of Psychedelics. The inaugural conference, “Ethics Safety, Science” takes place in Knoxville, TN, November 17-20, 2022. To learn more visit %3Cb%3EAAPsychedelics.org%3C%2Fb%3E

Metaverse — Revitalist’s partnership with Metachain Technologies Inc. to create virtual mental health and wellness clinic chains through its subsidiary, Revitaland, enters alpha testing phases.

CEO Speaking Engagements —

Gatherverse Mental Wellness Summit, May 24-25, Virtual Conference, gatherverse.org

H.C. Wainwright & Co Global Investment Conference, Miami, FL, May 23-26, 2022,

https%3A%2F%2Fhcwevents.com%2Fglobalconference%2F

Athletes Unite Conference, Atlanta GA, July 15 & 16,

http%3A%2F%2Fwww.shakeoutllc.com%2Fathletes-unite-conference2022

American Psychiatric Nursing Association, Long Beach, CA, October 19-22,

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apna.org%2Fapna-annual-conference%2F

American Association of Psychedelics, Knoxville, TN, November 17-20

AAPsychedelics.org

Treatment Center Investment and Valuation Retreat, Phoenix, AZ, December 5-7

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.treatmentcenterretreat.com

Revitalist CEO, Kathryn Walker, states: “April was a terrific month for the Company. We closed the first tranche of our financing for $3,869,000 and ended the month with our best sales performance yet. Considering the barriers many companies are facing at this time with inflation and market fluctuations, this proves the strength of our company even in trying times. I am continuously amazed as we continue to trail blaze this industry executing at accelerated speeds in various revenue producing capacities changing and saving lives every day.”

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is one of the largest publicly listed, ketamine focused clinic operations operating in the United States. Revitalist proudly offers hope to patients suffering from treatment resistant pain and mood conditions through ketamine assisted psychotherapy (‘KAP”). Each clinic enables access to psychedelic medicine, vitamin infusions and other lifestyle optimization services provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of ketamine infusions through its network of 9 clinics operating in 6 states. Its founder and CEO, Kathryn Walker, has witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of KAP and intends on offering other psychedelic treatments as they become available. For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here.

