Newegg Thrives with Live Video Shopping

Newegg (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today shared insights about its live video commerce platform, Newegg Live. Launched in September 2021 and produced by the company’s media team for the Newegg mobile app and TikTok, Newegg Live is an interactive, real-time livestream showing some of the most in-demand tech products available on the Newegg platform.

Airing several episodes per week, Newegg Live demonstrates products at exclusive sale prices typically available only for the duration of the livestream. Show hosts also produce and write their own scripts. Programming emphasizes interaction between the brand and its customers, who type questions or comments in the chat for the hosts to offer a response.

Viewers can ask questions about the products to make more informed buying choices. The tech solution enables viewers to make purchases directly in the Newegg mobile app or on TikTok while watching the video. The video is also available to watch later on social media platforms.

Newegg Live engages with current and new customers in a way that is more entertaining than typical e-commerce shopping. Hosts offer a three-dimensional perspective of products, in-depth descriptions and the ability to show features of products like their capabilities, sounds and video. Show hosts also produce and write their own scripts. Answering questions through host conversations or demonstrating product features are crucial to keep audiences engaged.

The show has also been integral in expanding the product categories associated with the Newegg brand. While the company features some of its top-tier brands and products like gaming PCs, computer components, monitors and other products in core categories, the livestream has also created opportunities for new sellers to feature products on episodes.

“Our customers are tech-savvy and already watching videos on their phones. Newegg Live is a fun way for audiences to see and learn more about our products while also asking questions and interacting with our host,” said Drew Roder, Director of Studios for Newegg. “Shoppable live video has worked well for our customers.”

Newegg Live is a finalist in the CommerceNexty+Awards, peer-reviewed awards for marketing and e-commerce achievements among retail and DTC brands, in the category of Best Use of a New Platform.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

