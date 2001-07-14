Advanced Energy's ORv3-Compliant Power Shelf with Hot Swappable PSUs Delivers Industry-Leading Efficiency

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today launched its latest Open Compute Project (OCP) Open Rack version 3 (ORv3) compliant high-density AC-DC power shelf with industry-leading power efficiency. Fully compatible with the latest ORv3 1OU 21” open rack standard, the Advanced Energy Artesyn power shelf supports the evolution to 48 V rack power architecture which minimizes power consumption and improves the reliability of compute and storage applications in hyperscale and enterprise data centers.

Offering 15 kW N+1 redundancy with peak efficiencies of over 97%, the new power shelf can be supplied with single or dual AC power inlets. It accommodates up to six 3 kW hot-swappable single-phase AC-DC power supplies and a removeable shelf controller. Each power supply can deliver a 50.5 V, 60 A output and accepts an input of 180 to 305 Vac. A narrow output voltage range eliminates oversized design and simplifies downstream conversion to lower voltages.

“This new power shelf addresses the need to increase rack payload and power density, minimize energy consumption and ensure compatibility across leading data center hardware by moving to interoperable power conversion solutions,” said Harry Soin, Advanced Energy’s senior director of technical marketing for hyperscale data centers. “In addition, hot swappable functionality and the option of a secondary power source increase overall system reliability.”

The AE Artesyn power shelf is compatible with star, delta and single-phase input configurations and includes a hot-pluggable, DMTF Redfish®-compatible shelf controller for simple, secure monitoring and control over Ethernet. A Modbus/PMBus™ communications interface is also provided for monitoring and control.

The rectifiers offer active power factor correction (PFC) to achieve ultra-low harmonic currents in accordance with EN/IEC 61000-3-2 and EN 60555-2. They incorporate protection against overvoltage, overcurrent, undervoltage and over-temperature conditions. Internally controlled, variable speed fans reduce power consumption by accurately matching the cooling required for power supply operating conditions.

Advanced Energy is a longstanding contributor to the OCP ORv3 standard and a leading enabler of 48 V rack power. The launch of the AE ORv3-compliant power shelf marks another milestone in the company’s contribution to the transition to 48 V architecture. For more information about OCP, visit www.opencompute.org.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

