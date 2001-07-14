Agilysys Names Veteran Technology Marketer Terrie O'Hanlon as Chief Marketing Officer

Agilysys%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that it has hired Terrie O’Hanlon as its chief marketing officer (CMO). In this newly created role, O’Hanlon will focus on amplifying the technology leader’s global market presence and driving revenue growth through global marketing initiatives.

O’Hanlon brings more than 25 years of executive-level marketing experience, having defined and accelerated growth for numerous global technology company and solution brands. She most recently served as CMO for GreyOrange, an artificial intelligence (AI)-informed software and robotics company in the supply chain market. Prior to that role, she served as CMO at DefenseStorm, which provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform delivering cybersecurity and cybercompliance for regional and community banks and credit unions. Through her leadership, the company's brand refresh and website won the 2019 PRSA Georgia Phoenix Award of Excellence. Her career also includes serving as the top marketing executive at publicly traded companies Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) and CheckFree, acquired by Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), among others.

"We are excited to welcome Terrie into this vital role at Agilysys," said Ramesh Srinivasan, president and CEO of Agilysys. "During the past few years, we have made significant investments in modernizing our core hospitality software solutions and have added new capabilities and modules that deliver contemporary advantages, such as mobile accessibility, contactless transactions, guest self-service and unified experience management. With Terrie's leadership, we are ready to invest in amplifying awareness of the compelling end-to-end experience advantages our solutions deliver and to launch programs focused on accelerating revenue growth globally,” Srinivasan added.

O'Hanlon has extensive experience building marketing teams with a focus on brand development, positioning, solution marketing, corporate marketing, partner marketing, sales enablement, demand generation and influencer relations. She is based in the Company's Alpharetta, GA office.

"The hospitality technology experts at Agilysys have enabled the Company to establish a venerable reputation for industry understanding and customer focus,” said O’Hanlon. “I’m thrilled to join such an honorable company that also has invested to create what the industry needs: A comprehensive array of cloud-native solutions that use the latest technology to unite staff and guest experiences across hotel brand properties, full-service and luxury resorts, casinos, cruise ships and other venues where hospitality is important, such as universities, corporate campuses, stadiums and healthcare. It will be quite gratifying to get the word out and to support global growth through programs that are as innovative as our solutions,” she said.

