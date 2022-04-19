Teva to Present Findings on Short-Acting Beta Agonist (SABA) Use in Asthma Patients and the Potential of ProAir® Digihaler® (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Powder to Help Inform Treatment Decisions at American Thoracic Society 2022 Annual Meeting

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA),today announced new findings will be presented at the 2022 American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2022 Annual Meeting that apply clinical thresholds for short-acting beta agonist (SABA) use established by independent expert consensus to objective patient data from ProAir Digihaler (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Powder. These findings are the first to examine daily SABA usage captured by the ProAir Digihaler based on the clinical thresholds and will be presented in a late-breaker oral session at the 2022 ATS Annual Meeting, taking place on May 13-18, 2022, in San Francisco.

“Asthma is a common and serious chronic lung disease that affects the airways, which can make breathing difficult.1 SABA inhalers are used to get treatment to the lungs quickly during an exacerbation or asthma attack, but its overuse is associated with poorly controlled asthma and other adverse outcomes,”2 said Tanisha Hill, Senior Medical Director, Respiratory at Teva. “Our latest data at ATS will showcase how objective data from ProAir Digihaler, an FDA-approved reliever medication with a built-in sensor, could help capture reliable reliever usage and inhaler event data that physicians and their patients can use to help support informed treatment discussions and assessments.”

Teva-sponsored data to be presented include:

Application of Modified Delphi Expert Consensus Thresholds on SABA Reliever Use in Asthma to Data Obtained from a 12-Week Study of a Digital Inhaler in Sub-Optimally Controlled Asthma Patients

Session: B14 Old Dogs New Tricks: Late-Breaking Abstracts in Obstructive Lung Disease

Date/Time: Monday, May 16th, 10:00 AM – 10:10 AM

About ProAir Digihaler

The Digihaler Inhalers are the first family of smart inhalers with built-in sensors that capture personal inhaler data and allow patients to track and share their data. ProAirDigihaler (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Powder is the first and only breath-actuated, digital short-acting beta agonist (SABA) inhaler with built-in flow sensors that detect, record and store objective data showing how often and how well patients use their rescue inhaler, as measured by inspiratory flow. Patients are able to view their personalized data on the Digihaler® app and can share it with a healthcare provider to inform their asthma treatment plan, facilitate dialogue and guide decisions around treatment adjustments. This personal inhaler data can record how well a patient uses their inhaler by measuring the strength of inhalations, indicating when inhaler technique may need improvement. In addition, the data can capture rescue inhaler user patterns over time and show trends indicating when increasing SABA use might be associated with disease worsening.

ProAir Digihaler Indications and Usage

ProAir Digihaler (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Powder is a prescription medicine used in people ≥4 years of age for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in people who have reversible obstructive airway disease and for the prevention of exercise-induced bronchospasm.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people’s lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day, and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

