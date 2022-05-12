Wolters Kluwer announces 2022 CCH® Tagetik inTouch global event series

PR Newswire

Customers and partners can connect with peers, share experiences, meet product experts and discover the latest innovations on the CCH Tagetik expert solution

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announces its highly anticipated 2022 CCH Tagetik inTouch event series themed Elevate your Business. A combination of virtual and in-person events will explore the state of corporate performance management (CPM) including predictive intelligence, supply chain planning, ESG & sustainability, and the latest in finance technology.

This year's CCH Tagetik inTouch series kicks off on May 18 with a two-hour virtual highlights event featuring keynote speakers, thought leaders, and customers' panel discussion. It will be followed by local events in 16 cities across the globe bringing the community together over the summer while prioritizing local health and safety regulations. It will all culminate in a three-day in-person event featuring keynote speakers, breakout sessions, workshops, and a celebratory gala, from September 21-23 in historical Lucca in Tuscany, Italy.

Event key highlights:

Exclusive hands-on experience with our newest solutions for supply chain planning, ESG, transaction matching, corporate tax, and predictive analytics

Learn about tech trends and CPM best practices from thought leaders

Optimize your CCH Tagetik experience by attending workshops with solution experts

Attend plenary sessions, customers panels, solution demos, partner project sessions, and one-on-one meetings with industry experts

Network — and celebrate — with your peers in the office of finance

Every year the annual inTouch user events bring customers and partners together from all over the globe to share their experiences and best practices from their collective journey toward the modernization of Finance with CCH Tagetik.

"We are looking forward to an exciting conference season," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate "All our activities, products, and initiatives are centered around one objective: elevating our customers so that they can elevate their business. We are excited to address immediate and future business needs and demonstrate how CCH Tagetik products are built to set a company up for sustained success. We will also offer an exclusive preview of the CCH Tagetik innovations empowering finance to steer businesses towards a sustainable future."

