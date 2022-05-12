Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
SS&C Announces Common Stock Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

WINDSOR, Conn., May 12, 2022

WINDSOR, Conn., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.20 per share, consistent with its quarterly dividend policy. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2022.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

