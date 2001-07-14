Roku Elevates the Streaming Experience with Roku Ultra and Roku Voice Remote Pro Bundle

Roku%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced that the Roku+Ultra will include Roku’s top-of-the-line remote, the Roku+Voice+Remote+Pro beginning mid-May. The Roku Ultra remains the ultimate streaming player with a lightning-fast interface, Wi-Fi®, Dolby Vision®, Dolby Atmos®, HDR10+ compatibility and channels that launch in a snap, all under $100. With the addition of the Roku Voice Remote Pro, the Roku Ultra bundle now features hands-free voice controls, a rechargeable remote, lost remote finder feature (simply say, “Hey Roku, find my remote”), and more.

“At Roku, we are committed to providing our users with the best possible streaming experience with a focus on choice, value and ease of use,” said Chris Larson, vice president of Retail Strategy, Roku. “With the release of the Roku Ultra and Roku Voice Remote Pro bundle we’re adding even more features to our most powerful player while keeping the price under $100, ensuring that high performance is readily accessible. With a click of a button or by using the remote’s hands-free voice commands, Roku Ultra users can access the content they want, set shortcuts for favorite channels, or find a lost remote without moving from the couch. The best just keeps getting better.”

Roku also announced the roll out of OS+11, its latest software update, in March. With Roku OS 11, users will experience expanded content discovery menu options, Roku+Photo+Streams — our new photo sharing feature, and a super-charged mobile app, and much more.

Roku Ultra

The Roku Ultra remains the ultimate streaming player and comes fully loaded with fast channel launch, Dolby Vision®, Dolby Atmos®, Bluetooth®, Apple AirPlay and more.

Outrageously powerful: With a lightning-fast interface and channels that launch in a snap, Roku Ultra is the fastest and most powerful Roku player ever.

With a lightning-fast interface and channels that launch in a snap, Roku Ultra is the fastest and most powerful Roku player ever. Dolby Vision ® /HDR10+/4K: Stunningly sharp 4K picture brings out the rich detail in your entertainment with four times the resolution of HD. Watch as colors pop off your screen and enjoy lifelike clarity with Dolby Vision ® and HDR10+.

Stunningly sharp 4K picture brings out the rich detail in your entertainment with four times the resolution of HD. Watch as colors pop off your screen and enjoy lifelike clarity with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Dolby Atmos ® : Immersive entertainment with sound that moves all around with breathtaking realism. Sound recorded in stereo is limited to left and right channels. Sound mixed in Dolby Atmos allows a deeper connection to shows and movies.

Immersive entertainment with sound that moves all around with breathtaking realism. Sound recorded in stereo is limited to left and right channels. Sound mixed in Dolby Atmos allows a deeper connection to shows and movies. Our best Wi-Fi: A strong, steady Wi-Fi connection is important for streaming the highest picture quality, especially in rooms farther from your router. Users can enjoy fast, seamless streaming anywhere in their home with Roku’s best Wi-Fi or choose to wire up over Ethernet.

Roku Voice Remote Pro

The Roku Voice Remote Pro was designed to be an incredible upgrade for Roku users. It offers a rechargeable battery, hands-free voice for easy actions (such as "Hey Roku, find my remote"), personal shortcut buttons, and more.

Rechargeable battery: Keep your remote powered for ~two months on a single charge. It works with any standard USB charger so you can save money on batteries and help keep them out of landfills.

Keep your remote powered for ~two months on a single charge. It works with any standard USB charger so you can save money on batteries and help keep them out of landfills. Hands-free: Forget about reaching for the remote. Just say “Hey Roku” and a command to turn the TV on, adjust the volume, control playback and more without lifting a finger.

Forget about reaching for the remote. Just say “Hey Roku” and a command to turn the TV on, adjust the volume, control playback and more without lifting a finger. Lost remote finder: Say “Hey Roku, find my remote” and listen for a little chime to locate or use the button on the Roku Ultra player or download the free Roku mobile app (available for iOS and Android).

Say “Hey Roku, find my remote” and listen for a little chime to locate or use the button on the Roku Ultra player or download the free Roku mobile app (available for iOS and Android). TV controls: Power up your TV, adjust the volume, mute, and control your streaming — all with one remote.

Power up your TV, adjust the volume, mute, and control your streaming — all with one remote. Personal shortcuts: Set personal shortcuts using your voice for one-touch control to launch your go-to channel, pull up search results for your favorite movie, actor/actress and more.

Set personal shortcuts using your voice for one-touch control to launch your go-to channel, pull up search results for your favorite movie, actor/actress and more. Private listening: Don’t wake the house, just plug in the included headphones into the headphone jack on the remote, crank up the volume and enjoy your favorite show.

Don’t wake the house, just plug in the included headphones into the headphone jack on the remote, crank up the volume and enjoy your favorite show. Push-to-talk: Prefer to use traditional Roku Voice? Leverage the hardware switch to turn off the hands-free voice feature and use push-to-talk voice controls instead.

AVAILABILITY

The Roku Ultra bundle, including the Roku Voice Remote Pro, will be available for $99.99 MSRP at Roku.com today and at major retailers in the U.S. beginning May 15th.

For more information visit Roku.com.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to those related to the availability, features, functionality, and attributes of the Roku Ultra and Roku Voice Remote Pro; the roll-out timing, benefits, features, functionality, impact, and content made available by Roku OS 11, as well as the features, benefits and reach of the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

