Adtalem Global Education Brought Together Nation's Nurse and HBCU Leaders and Policymakers for Advancing Equity in Healthcare: A Nursing Summit

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading healthcare educator, in collaboration with two of its institutions – Chamberlain University and Walden University – hosted %3Cb%3EAdvancing+Equity+in+Healthcare%3A+A+Nursing+Summit%3C%2Fb%3E on April 20 with nearly 300 virtual participants. Bringing together an impressive line-up of national healthcare experts, including leaders from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), nursing educators, employers and policymakers, participants joined for critical discussions on how to further advance health equity through access and representation in nursing education.

As the first education company to join the HBCU+Congressional+Caucus+Partnership+Challenge in 2019, Adtalem is committed to increasing public-private partnerships while advancing diversity in healthcare, and Adtalem institutions are at the forefront of this important work.

“As the leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry, Adtalem, in partnership with the National League for Nursing and HBCUs, has the opportunity to further educational justice and make an impact on the communities in which our graduates go on to serve,” said Steve Beard, president and CEO of Adtalem. “This nursing summit was a forum to further our work as a collective and make a positive difference in the world. As we expand access to education and increase diversity in healthcare, Adtalem and its institutions are deeply committed to being part of the solution.”

The agenda included fireside chats focused on educational justice and its impact on health equity as well as the business case for transformation, policymaking and economic reforms needed to support minority-serving institutions and students to advance health equity. Opening remarks were led by Beard and Tonya Smith-Jackson, PhD, CPE, interim provost of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, with other notable speakers:

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, founder and co-chair of the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus and co-chair of the Black Maternal Health Caucus

Lisa Wardell, executive chairman, Adtalem Global Education

Beverly Malone, PhD, RN, FANN, president and CEO, National League for Nursing

Katie Boston-Leary, PhD, MHA, RN, NEA-BC, director of nursing programs, American Nurses Association (ANA)

Adriana Perez, PhD., ANP-BC, FAAN, FGSA, University of Pennsylvania

Roberta Waite, EdD, PMHCNS, ANEF, FAAN, incoming dean of the School of Nursing, Georgetown University

Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN, president, Chamberlain University

Sue Subocz, PhD, chief academic officer and provost, Walden University

Educational justice and its impact on health inequities is a significant issue that needs to continually be addressed through collaboration with key partners to keep the conversation going and to act. A follow-up action in development is a white paper by a committee of Chamberlain University and Walden University nurse leaders, HBCU leaders and authors interested in contributing and is expected to be published in the coming months. The paper will outline suggestions and policy recommendations that capture the collective voices of HBCUs, community partners, and other institutions that serve minority nursing students and will become a roadmap for overcoming barriers germane to HBCU institutions.

ABOUT ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a leading healthcare educator and provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities.

Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, and Walden University. Adtalem and its institutions have more than 10,000 employees and a network of more than 275,000 alumni. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek, and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter+%40adtalemglobal, LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.

ABOUT CHAMBERLAIN UNIVERSITY

Chamberlain University is a part of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE). Chamberlain University’s mission is to educate, empower and embolden diverse healthcare professionals who advance the health of people, families, communities, and nations. Chamberlain is comprised of the College of Nursing, which offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program and flexible post-licensure programs such as the RN to BSN option, Master of Science in Nursing degree program, Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program and graduate certificates, and the College of Health Professions, which offers Master of Public Health, Master of Social Work and Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree programs. Chamberlain University is accredited by the Higher+Learning+Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For the most updated accreditation information, visit Chamberlain.edu%2Faccreditation. To learn more, visit Chamberlain.edu.

ABOUT WALDEN UNIVERSITY

More than 50 years ago, Walden University was founded to support adult learners in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and more than 115 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 100 degree and certificate programs with over 260 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

