UnitedHealthcare Selected by State of Missouri to Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries

The state of Missouri has selected UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Missouri as one of three managed care organizations to administer its MO HealthNet Managed Care Program for Medicaid members in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

UnitedHealthcare is committed to working closely with the Missouri Department of Social Services and its MO HealthNet Division, which administer the state’s Medicaid program, toward the shared goal of improving the overall health and well-being of members. Through UnitedHealthcare’s approach, Missouri Medicaid members will benefit from a value-based, whole-person and integrated care model that focuses on the unique health needs of members and the communities UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to serving.

“We have partnered with the state of Missouri for the last five years and are honored to have the opportunity to continue building a strong Medicaid program that offers innovative programs and solutions for individuals and families,” said Jamie Bruce, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Missouri. “We are deeply committed to Missouri and are privileged to provide access to high-quality care that has a positive impact for our members’ health and the communities we serve.”

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Missouri will offer health benefits for a portion of the nearly 1 million adults and children who qualify for the general MO HealthNet Managed Care Program in Missouri. Benefits will include access to UnitedHealthcare’s comprehensive and preventive care including an integrated network of behavioral health and physical health providers, essential community providers, and long-term care providers beginning July 1, 2022.

About UnitedHealthcare

