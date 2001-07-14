Trex Company Announces May and June 2022 Investor Conference Schedule

Trex Company, Inc. ( NYSE:TREX, Financial), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference

Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Date: Thursday, May 26th

Presentation: 2:20pm PDT

Trex Management: Dennis C. Schemm – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Location: Chicago, IL

Date: Tuesday, June 7th

Presentation: 2:20pm CDT

Trex Management: Bryan H. Fairbanks – President and Chief Executive Officer,

Bret M. Martz – Vice President, North American Professional Sales

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Location: Boston, MA

Date: Tuesday, June 7th

Fireside Chat: 11:30am EDT

Trex Management: Dennis C. Schemm – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer,

S. Leslie Adkins – Vice President, Marketing and ESG Development

Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor+Relations section of the Trex website.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance, low-maintenance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Ftrex-company%2F), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005658/en/