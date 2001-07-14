Comtech Promotes Timothy Jenkins to President of its Safety & Security Technologies Product Group

May 12, 2022-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today announced that Timothy Jenkins will become President of its Safety and Security Technologies product group, effective as of June 1, 2022.

Jenkins has been with Comtech for over three years, joining the company through its 2019 acquisition of the state and local government next-generation 911 business from General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc. Most recently, he has served as Group Vice President and General Manager within the Safety and Security Technologies organization, leading the implementation of next-generation 911 capabilities for customers across the United States. Jenkins has been involved in the public safety and 911 industry for over 28 years, serving in leadership positions at Ameritech and SBC Communications (subsequently acquired by AT&T) and Intrado.

Kent Hellebust, the current President of Comtech’s Safety and Security Technologies product group, will be retiring as of May 31, 2022, after serving in the role since April 2018. This culminates Hellebust’s decade of service at Comtech after joining in January 2012 and holding a variety of leadership roles related to the 911 business.

Mike Porcelain, Comtech President and CEO, commented, “Tim has played a key role in the growth and development of our next-generation 911 product line. He has been an invaluable contributor to the organization, leading customer operations and support. I look forward to Tim’s continued leadership and contributions to Comtech as he assumes the role of President.”

“We want to thank Kent for his outstanding leadership, significant contributions and dedicated commitment to Comtech throughout his distinguished career. Kent has worked diligently to lead, support and grow our next-generation 911 product line throughout his time at Comtech. We wish Kent the very best as he retires and moves into the next chapter.”

About Comtech

