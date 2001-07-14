Chevron Releases New Delo Jug to Improve Customer Experience

Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., announced the release of a new package design for its full line of Chevron+Delo® heavy duty diesel engine oils – including the new Delo 400 XSP SAE 15W-40 full synthetic, high-performance engine oil for diesel pick-up trucks. The 1-gallon jug will feature a two-handle system for improved handling and a smoother “no-glug” pour. Both the 1- and 2.5-gallon jugs include new label designs for easier product selection and will feature a QR code for immediate access to comprehensive product details. The transition to the new packaging will take place beginning this month.

“We’re excited to announce the launch of the new ergonomically-improved 1-gallon and 2.5-gallon jugs across our Chevron Delo® product line,” said Jason Gerig, Chevron commercial sector manager. “After extensive packaging research and gathering of customer feedback, we landed on a design that improves product handling, decreases any glug that can lead to spills, and provides an overall better user experience.”

Better performance inside and out

The new Delo® product line package design includes:

Two-handle 1-gallon jug to accommodate customers’ requests for a more confident pour, a better grasp and easier carrying

Air-scoop opening that decreases risk of spilling or glugging

Updated product shape for better storage, better fit on the shelf, and less space needed

Updated label design for easier selection of the right product

QR code on front label to provide customer with quick access to proof of performance, application and use data points.

About Chevron Products Company

Chevron Products Company is a division of an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) headquartered in San Ramon, CA. A full line of lubrication and coolant products are marketed through this organization. Select brands include Havoline®, Delo® and Havoline Xpress Lube®. Chevron Intellectual Property LLC owns patented technology in advanced lubricants products, new generation base oil technology and coolants.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005218/en/