Chevron Releases New Delo Jug to Improve Customer Experience

Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., announced the release of a new package design for its full line of Chevron+Delo® heavy duty diesel engine oils – including the new Delo 400 XSP SAE 15W-40 full synthetic, high-performance engine oil for diesel pick-up trucks. The 1-gallon jug will feature a two-handle system for improved handling and a smoother “no-glug” pour. Both the 1- and 2.5-gallon jugs include new label designs for easier product selection and will feature a QR code for immediate access to comprehensive product details. The transition to the new packaging will take place beginning this month.
“We’re excited to announce the launch of the new ergonomically-improved 1-gallon and 2.5-gallon jugs across our Chevron Delo® product line,” said Jason Gerig, Chevron commercial sector manager. “After extensive packaging research and gathering of customer feedback, we landed on a design that improves product handling, decreases any glug that can lead to spills, and provides an overall better user experience.”
Better performance inside and out
The new Delo® product line package design includes:
- Two-handle 1-gallon jug to accommodate customers’ requests for a more confident pour, a better grasp and easier carrying
- Air-scoop opening that decreases risk of spilling or glugging
- Updated product shape for better storage, better fit on the shelf, and less space needed
- Updated label design for easier selection of the right product
- QR code on front label to provide customer with quick access to proof of performance, application and use data points.
About Chevron Products Company
Chevron Products Company is a division of an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) headquartered in San Ramon, CA. A full line of lubrication and coolant products are marketed through this organization. Select brands include Havoline®, Delo® and Havoline Xpress Lube®. Chevron Intellectual Property LLC owns patented technology in advanced lubricants products, new generation base oil technology and coolants.
